Apparent pro-Palestine protest causes major backup near I-94, I-394 interchange

Incident in Lowry Tunnel causes massive backup on I-94

A pro-Palestine protest appeared to be the cause of a major backup Monday evening during rush hour at the Interstate 94 and Interstate 394 interchange.

The backup was affecting eastbound I-94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel and the I-394 eastbound lanes toward the I-94 on-ramp.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said at 5:20 p.m. that I-94 was closed at the Lowry Tunnel for a “police incident.”