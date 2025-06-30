Traffic back to normal on I-94 in Minneapolis after fiery overnight crash causes backup

All lanes of I-94 are back open Monday morning after an overnight crash left a vehicle severely burned in Minneapolis.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Franklin Avenue. At one point, traffic was completely stopped in both directions, and traffic backed up all the way to St. Paul.

Heavy black smoke and firefighters were seen on traffic management cameras around midnight on Monday morning.

As of this time, the Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t released details about what led up to the crash or said if anyone was hurt. However, multiple ambulances were also spotted at the scene.

