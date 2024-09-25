Traffic Alert: Portion of Hwy 36 in Roseville closed due to deadly motorcycle crash

Highway 36 Eastbound is currently closed between Rice Street and I-35E in Roseville due to a fatal crash.

Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle and a Hyundai Tucson were driving eastbound on Highway 36 approaching Rice Street. They say traffic stopped and the motorcycle and Hyundai hit each other.

MnDOT is warning drivers to avoid the area.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to gather more information and will update this story when the road reopens.