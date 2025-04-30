Tracking grocery prices during President Trump's second term, 100 day check

One hundred days into President Donald Trump’s second term in office, we’re continuing to track grocery prices. A snapshot from a local grocery store shows that prices are up.

It’s something 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS told you we were going to do on his first day in office — go grocery shopping and buy the essentials throughout his presidency to check on a campaign promise he made: lower grocery prices.

A few months into his second term, the same grocery list, from the same Twin Cities grocery store, cost $3.10 more, or about 5.5%.

Day 1: $57.29

Day 100: $60.39

“It’s very possible that those prices could go up just because you have different suppliers, different vendors,” King Banaian, who teaches economics at St. Cloud State University, where he is also director of the school’s Center for Policy Research and Community Engagement.

“Overall, if you look at weekly grocery prices nationally, they’ve been up about 1.7% over the last three months, which would be a pretty significant increase, if you take that out to a year,” Banaian said.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News to mark his second 100 days in office, President Trump shared his thoughts on prices.

“Since I came in, gasoline is down, groceries are down, egg prices are down. Many things are down, just about everything,” President Trump said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, eggs have been up nationally since January, sitting around $6.23 a dozen. An average gallon of regular gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, is about 10 cents more expensive.

Banaian adds that there are still unknowns as we look forward.

“I think there’s a lot of conversation about tariffs and what tariffs are going to do to inflation, but the important thing to think about there is, for the most part, those are things that are to happen yet in the future,” he said.