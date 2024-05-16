Town of Sunrise considers fate of old schoolhouse built more than 130 years ago

A small town in Chisago County is considering the fate of its old schoolhouse.

The Sunrise Town Board is meeting Thursday to discuss the future of its old school, built more than 130 years ago.

The former school has been used as a community center and town hall since the 1950s.

Sunrise is building a new town hall and is considering tearing down the old school or allowing a local group to move it.

“I personally would like to see it preserved,” said Mark Osland, vice chair of the Sunrise Town Board. “If they can do the fundraising to get the money to move it, that seems to be the general perception that people want.”

A final decision on the fate of the school is expected this fall.