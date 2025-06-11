Town of Hudson to take up questions of 6-figure salary for part-time clerk

Elected officials in the Town of Hudson, Wis., have scheduled a meeting to take up a question 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been reporting on: Should a small-town clerk be making a six-figure salary?

The township is home to about 8,000 people. A recent wage study found that its part-time clerk makes a $104,000 wage.

On Wednesday, the Town Board scheduled a closed meeting for June 23 to discuss the clerk’s position and compensation, and possibly vote on it. If action is taken, that portion of the meeting must be public.

Board members, known as supervisors in the Town of Hudson, hold the town’s purse strings and approve employment contracts.

A recent wage study, compiled by the Town of Hudson’s new Chairman Robert Fowler, who was a labor attorney, showed the current clerk’s wage is more than double the average for clerks in similar-sized townships.

To better understand why she’s paid this much and for how long, we requested town records, including employment contracts dating back to 2019. At the time, the clerk’s agreed-upon wage was more than $61,000, with an up to 2% cost-of-living raise built in for 2020 and 2021.

After that, the current clerk left for a little while, and in February 2022, a new clerk was hired and given a wage of $55,000.

By April, the new clerk left, and the current clerk returned. This time, her salary was set at more than $88,000.

That was supposed to be a three-year contract with 2% raises in the latter two years, like her prior contract.

However, a contract amendment signed in December 2022 raised her wage up to more than $96,000.

Fast forward to early 2025, when the current employment contract went into effect, and the Town Board is contracted to pay her more than $104,000 this year, with similar cost-of-living raises expected in 2026 and 2027.

A job description shows the clerk works a minimum of 24 hours a week, with additional responsibilities related to elections and board meetings.

Staff at Town Hall noted the clerk has worked in this role for more than 20 years.

The Clerk spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS off camera, but said the Board has directed all staff not to comment as of this report.

Three of four supervisors have not returned any of our requests for comment.

Supervisor Dan Fosterling sent the following in an email late last week:

“I am sorry to say that this item is on a future agenda and therefore discussion in a public forum is a violation of Wisconsin Open Meeting law. I will only comment to say that the Town Board has not authorized any person to conduct a wage study nor has the Town Board accepted as accurate any recent wage study being circulated by any independent board member.”