GALLERY: Tornado warnings issued across Minnesota as severe storms move through
Tornado-warned storms are making their way through the Twin Cities metro Thursday afternoon.
Warnings were issued first for Scott County, and then Hennepin County by 2:30 p.m. These warnings came shortly after a Tornado Watch was issued for much of Minnesota until 8 p.m.
Warnings were also issued for Wabasha, Wadena, Stearns and Todd Counties in Minnesota, as well as Dunn, Pierce and Pepin Counties in Wisconsin.
