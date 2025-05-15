GALLERY: Tornado warnings issued across Minnesota as severe storms move through

Tornado-warned storms are making their way through the Twin Cities metro Thursday afternoon.

Warnings were issued first for Scott County, and then Hennepin County by 2:30 p.m. These warnings came shortly after a Tornado Watch was issued for much of Minnesota until 8 p.m.

Warnings were also issued for Wabasha, Wadena, Stearns and Todd Counties in Minnesota, as well as Dunn, Pierce and Pepin Counties in Wisconsin.

A gallery of viewer-submitted photos and videos can be found below. If you have weather photos or videos you can safely share with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Credit: “Chrissy” U of M

Credit: “Chrissy” U of M

Credit: “Chrissy” U of M

Credit: Jeanni Foss

Credit: Kelly Prochniak-Thole

Angry clouds passed over our home in Tonka about 5 mins ago. Very quick hit of rain, no hail, minimal wind. pic.twitter.com/3ioJWkGAAp — Chris Egert (@ChrisEgertKSTP) May 15, 2025

Video shot by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer in Minneapolis can be found below.