Tornado destroys southern Minnesota farm, NWS to survey damage across the region on Thursday

A southern Minnesota family’s farm is heavily damaged after severe storms ripped through the area on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near the small town of Hartland, located southwest of Owatonna.

The agency is expected to be out across southern Minnesota on Thursday to survey the damage and give an official rating to the tornado that hit not only there, but also several other spots across the region. At least 10 tornadoes were reported Wednesday night.

A video was taken by a driver of the tornado responsible for the farm’s damage.

Tornado on the ground 3 miles south of lake city @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/iHywI1osKd — Levi Johnson (@levikj) June 25, 2025

Sister station KAAL-TV in Rochester spoke with Glenn and Ron Ausen, two brothers in Hartland. They had their barn and other buildings on the farm destroyed by those powerful winds.

“You know, I really don’t know what to think right now, I really don’t,” said Glenn. “It’s kind of one of them projects where you don’t know where to start.”

Glen says he wasn’t home when the storm barreled through, and while they say Mother Nature left behind quite a mess, they are already planning to rebuild everything on the property, adding they’re just thankful no one was hurt.

“The house is okay, the chickens are okay, so it’s okay,” said Ron.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected again on Thursday across the state. You can find the latest forecast HERE. If you have weather photos and videos you’d like to share with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, you can send them to us HERE.