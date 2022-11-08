Too young to cast ballots, teen election judges help voting go smoothly

At some polling places across the metro, some election judges aren’t even old enough to vote.

At Pearl Park Recreation Center in south Minneapolis, a trio of Washburn High School students, all age 16, are trained and are working as paid student election judges. They clocked in at 6 a.m. and will stay and work at their polling place until 10 p.m.

And while they are skipping school, they say it is a real-life lesson in democracy.

“Young people are the most dedicated and politically active they have been in years. Students definitely care about what is happening,” Washburn junior Charlie Schmit said.

“I’ve learned that it’s a lot easier to register and vote than it seems,” Washburn junior Drew Barkman said.

From left, Washburn High School juniors McKinley Helland, Drew Barkman and Charlie Schmit, all 16, work as election judges Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Pearl Park Recreation Center in south Minneapolis. (KSTP)

The student election judges get paid $17.15 an hour.