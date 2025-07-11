Tom Emmer predicts a year from now, budget bill will be ‘immensely popular’

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer had the job of getting the votes necessary to get the “One Big Beautiful” budget bill across the finish line.

He was successful and was there to celebrate as President Donald Trump signed the bill into law. Unlike previous Democratic landmark legislation like the “Affordable Care Act” and the “Inflation Reduction Act,” Emmer says the 2025 budget bill will prove to be “immensely popular” a year from now, despite polls showing it is opposed by a majority of Americans.

“Unlike Obamacare, unlike the Inflation Reduction Act, both incredibly popular when they passed, and within six to 12 months, serious buyer’s remorse when Americans realized these bills did not do anything they suggested they were going to do,” he says. “This one, it’s getting all kinds of misinformation and Democrat demagoguery and fearmongering. Guess what? A year from now, this will be immensely popular.”

For now, the budget bill is unpopular, according to polls ranging from the Washington Post to FOX News, in which, on average, 55% of surveyed Americans opposed it, while 31% supported it. Emmer says that’s largely because Democrats portray the bill mostly as tax cuts for the wealthy.

“The huge tax cuts to the wealthy actually makes me smile because, you gotta be kidding me,” Emmer said in an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser” that will air at 10 a.m. Sunday. “We were only making [permanent] the tax policy that has been in place for the last seven years. So this argument, the tax cuts for the rich, that’s seven years old.”

Emmer also has doubts about the report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which says the budget bill could add $3.3 trillion to the nation’s debt over 10 years.

“First off, this is the same thing the CBO did in 2017,” Emmer said. “They said [the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017] bill was going to cost $1.5 trillion. They were only $1.5 trillion off.”

Emmer also casts doubt on a CBO estimate that 11.8 million Americans could lose Medicaid coverage, including 150,000 to 250,000 in Minnesota. He says the only people who will lose coverage are illegal immigrants and able-bodied people who refuse to comply with new work rules calling for 20 hours of work or volunteering to keep their coverage.

On another topic, Emmer says Minnesotans deserve answers about how Gov. Tim Walz spent $430,000 in legal fees preparing for congressional testimony last month before the House Oversight Committee.

“First off, I just wonder when Tim Walz is going to take responsibility for anything,” Emmer said. “That $430,000, by the way, people gotta look at the math and you should be demanding that they release the itemized bill because at the end of the day it is hard to imagine how you got almost a half a million dollars to prepare for a few hours of testimony.”

Earlier this week, Walz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the entire House Oversight Committee hearing was nothing more than a “grandstanding” event so Republicans could publicly criticize Democratic governors.

“It’s ridiculous,” Walz said. “It’s why we asked them to allow us not to be there. Certainly, I would tell you…it’s not where I wanted to spend money.”

When asked if he could have prepared using his own legal staff and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, the governor said, “No. Probably not, and they didn’t have the expertise for this for what they were asking.”

