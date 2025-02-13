Sen. Tina Smith will not seek reelection in 2026

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith will not run for another term next year, she announced on Thursday.

Minnesota’s junior senator said she wanted to spend more time with her four grandchildren — all born since she took office — as well as her two sons and her 95-year-old father.

“This decision is not political, it is entirely personal. But it’s not lost upon me that our country is in need of strong, progressive leadership – right now maybe more than ever,” Smith said on Bluesky.

Smith emphasized that not running a campaign will help her focus on her job in Washington over the next two years.

“I have nearly two full years left in my term, and I plan to use every day working as hard as I can to represent your interests in the Senate and making sure your voices are heard,” she said, adding that Minnesota has “a deep bench of political talent” that will take up her mantel.

Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Smith — his lieutenant governor — to the Senate following Al Franken’s resignation in January 2018, and she subsequently won a special election that November. She was elected to a full term in 2020.

Smith’s first foray into politics was as Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak’s chief of staff. She later joined Dayton’s gubernatorial campaign and was selected to be his chief of staff in 2011. Smith was his running mate in the 2014 election.

Born in New Mexico, Smith first moved to Minnesota in 1984, taking a job at General Mills before starting a small business and later becoming an executive at Planned Parenthood.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said “It’s been a privilege” to work with her Minnesota counterpart in the Senate over the past seven years and considered Smith to be “a true friend.”

“As the only Senator to have worked at Planned Parenthood, Tina quickly became a leader in Washington in the fight to protect women’s rights. Tina also bravely shared her own story as part of her work to strengthen mental health services for all Americans,” Klobuchar said. “Her quiet but effective governing style earned her the title the velvet hammer. While Tina and I will continue to work together for the next two years, our friendship and her legacy will last a lifetime.”