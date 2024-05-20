Timberwolves Western Conference Finals tickets go on sale Monday

Fans looking to see the Minnesota Timberwolves play in the Western Conference Finals will have the opportunity to grab some tickets this week.

Following the Timberwolves victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, the team announced that tickets for the home games of the Western Conference Finals will go on sale at noon on Monday. You can purchase tickets by clicking here or by calling 612-673-1234.

The Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven series, starting with Games 1 and 2 at Target Center on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. The series will then head to Dallas for two games and if necessary, play a Game 5 back in Minnesota on May 30.

This is just the second time in franchise history the Timberwolves have advanced to the Western Conference Finals after taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004.