Timberwolves, Twins games mean big bucks for businesses downtown

Wolves economic impact

Target Center was a hub of activity Saturday night, as the Timberwolves played their third game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Finally, a sigh of relief by Wolves fans, a resounding win against the Thunder.

But win or lose, it was a sea of sports fans in downtown Minneapolis Saturday, and venues downtown are happy to see it.

“It’s nice to see downtown coming alive, great atmosphere here today,” declared Jeff Cadwell, who drove up from Homer to watch the Twins play. “A lot of people asked us, are we going to both events?”

A kind of fandemonium double-header for venues like Kieran’s Irish Pub right across the street from Target Center.



“Maybe a huge wave of people two hours before the game,” says server Michael Fang. “It gets lined out the door crazy, but I’d say double times that for the Wolves for sure.”



An afternoon game by the Twins and a big matchup for the Wolves Saturday night meant big crowds and packed venues.



“We’ve been getting busier and busier, but for game nights, it’s huge, like pre- and post, tonight’s a big deal,” says Joseph Johnson, a bartender at Gluek’s Bar and Restaurant.

Managers there are expecting to triple their customer numbers on a non-game Saturday night.



“Probably within the four hours, we’re looking at 200, maybe 250,” Johnson notes. “We’re doing pretty well. So good, I have door staff.”



The Minneapolis Downtown Council says the economic impact from Saturday night’s Wolves game could add up to $1.5 million for the city.



“Definitely compared to pandemic and post-pandemic times, there’s a different scene of vibrancy here,” says Ryan Bleggenkuhle, who traveled from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with his wife Jessica to watch the Wolves game.

The couple is making a weekend of it and spending money along the way.



“Including hotel and tickets and food, I’d say over $1,000, I’d say closer to $1,200,” Bleggenkuhle says.

The Downtown Council says the Twins’ three-game series could bring in an estimated $5.5 million in income for businesses here.

The next game for the Wolves is Monday night, back at Target Center for Game 4.

Wolves and Twins fans alike are relishing the atmosphere of a busy downtown during a pair of winning seasons.

“I came up this morning for the game,” Cadwell notes. “And I’m sure other people come from all over the state, especially the way the Twins are doing right now.”