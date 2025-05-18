Timberwolves set to play Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference Finals

We now know who the Minnesota Timberwolves will face in the Western Conference Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed out a seven-game series with the Denver Nuggets in resounding fashion on Sunday and will head to the conference finals for the first time since 2016.

Waiting for them are the Timberwolves, who wrapped up their conference semifinal series over a Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Minnesota will appear in back-to-back conference finals for the first time in team history.

As the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Thunder, led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will have home-court advantage as long as they remain in the playoffs.

The series tips off on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch:

Game 1: Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, on ESPN)

Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, on ESPN) Game 2: Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, on ESPN)

Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, on ESPN) Game 3: Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, on ABC)

Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, on ABC) Game 4: Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Monday, May 26, on ESPN)

Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Monday, May 26, on ESPN) Game 5*: Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, on ESPN)

Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, on ESPN) Game 6*: Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30, on ESPN)

Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30, on ESPN) Game 7*: Timberwolves at Thunder (7 p.m. Sunday, June 1, on ESPN)

*Games played if necessary.