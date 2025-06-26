Timberwolves select center Joan Beringer with the 17th pick in the NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected center Joan Beringer with the 17th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Beringer was born in France and competed for the country at the 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship. He moved to Slovenia in 2024 to play for Cedevita Olimpija, which competes in the ABA League and Slovenian First League.

In 54 games, the 18-year-old averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.2 minutes while helping Cedevita Olimpija win the 2024-25 Slovenian Basketball Cup.

He stands at 6 feet, 11 inches and weighs 230 pounds.

