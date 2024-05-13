Timberwolves fans still hopeful about playoff run despite tough loss to Nuggets in Game 4

Timberwolves fans left Target Center disappointed on Sunday night, but remained optimistic the team can bounce back in their series against the Denver Nuggets.

“We’re really excited. I can’t sleep,” said Timberwolves fan Cindy Feldman. “I’m a Minnesota fan and waited my whole life for somebody to win something and this is the year.”

Fans have waited two decades to see the Timberwolves back in the conference semifinals of the NBA Playoffs.



“For those 20 years being completely disappointed by your favorite sports team — that’s what it’s like to be a Timberwolves fan,” Chris Bunker, a Timberwolves fan, said.



The Minnesota native is hoping for a different outcome. He traveled from Los Angeles on his birthday for a front-row seat.



“There’s this like electricity in the air,” he said.



Fans were keeping their fingers crossed that the Wolves would bring the heat after a blowout during Game 3.



“We were expecting that punch for Game 3. They came at us pretty hard, pretty big loss for the Wolves,” Bunker said.



Fans explained Minnesota teams keeping them on the edge of their seat is a part of the journey.



“Our teams take us to the brink and then they disappoint us all the time, but not here,” Feldman said.

Timberwolves fans are holding on to hope that this time around, there’s a different ending.



The Wolves next play against the Nuggets on Tuesday in Denver, looking to take a 3-2 series lead.