Thunderstorms may bring relief to northern Minnesotans affected by wildfires

As firefighters continue to battle three wildfires in northern Minnesota on Thursday, many are hoping the forecasted thunderstorms will bring much-needed relief to the area.

Rain – but also strong winds and lightning – are possible. A Forecast First Alert has been issued by Minnesota’s Weather Authority for the possibility of severe storms in the eastern Twin Cities metro area, as well as up I-35 into Pine County. A slight risk of severe weather extends to just north of St. Louis County, while a marginal risk extends into the Iron Range and further up the North Shore.

Tens of thousands of acres have already burned, and hundreds of fire crews are on hand Thursday to try to get flames under control. However, it may also be decision day for residents in places such as Brimson, where the Camp House fire continues spreading north.

One couple, Cindy and Randy Bittinger, are among those who are packing up belongings and getting ready to evacuate if necessary. They’ve lived in their Brimson home for about three years, and the couple says they’d hate to see it burn down.

Emergency responders at these fires will include hot shot crews, small mobile units of firefighters who use hand tools and bulldozers to create fire breaks.

For the Bittingers, this is a difficult time of waiting and watching, with the fire just a few miles from their home.

“I’m scared a lot, this is home. I was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota and I’ve never seen fires like this before, or hear anything like that. So, it’s kind of scary being this close,” said Cindy.

Jessee Willemark, the owner of Hugo’s Bar, says some homes have burned down to the ground.

“You drive out there, it’s like a war zone. Unbelievable,” said Willemark.

Authorities say 140 buildings have so far been destroyed by flames. The Camp House fire is nearly 15,000 acres in size, and the Jenkins Creek Fire has burned over 20,000 acres.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew in northern Minnesota will continue to update this story Thursday as this developing situation continues to unfold. CLICK HERE for an interactive radar and HERE to see the latest wind speeds.