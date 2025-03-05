Thousands without power, Metro Transit suspends all bus services until further notice due to snow

Plows are out working to clear the way for drivers after several inches of snow fell Tuesday evening and during the overnight hours.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewing area, with some parts of southern Minnesota in a Blizzard Warning. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and HERE for the latest weather alerts.

The National Weather Service is advising people to avoid travel during the storm, but for those who do need to head out on the roads, you should expect another 1-3″ of snow to fall throughout the morning.

As of this publishing, Xcel Energy is reporting more than 8,000 customers are without power. You can find links to a number of providers by CLICKING HERE.

Early Wednesday morning, Metro Transit announced that due to road and weather conditions, it is suspending all bus services until further notice. However, the light rail and Northstar trains are operating as normal.

Hundreds of school districts have opted to either close, run on a delay, or have an e-learning day Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the latest list.

There have been several spun-out vehicles, as well as a jackknifed semi, which was reported on Highway 610 at Noble Parkway.

Across the Twin Cities metro area, 200 snowplows are in action. They ramped up work at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but with the wind and the amount of snow fallen so far, drivers could be facing challenges.

Plows are also out at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where officials say travelers should be checking with their airlines for the status of flights before heading to the airport.

Our world-class snow removal team has been working overnight to clear runways for airline operations, but flights still may be impacted by the weather.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation says to stay 10 car lengths behind snowplows. The Minnesota State Patrol reminds drivers to turn on your headlights, wear your seat belt, put distractions away and have an emergency kit in your vehicle.

An interactive map showing current driving conditions can be found below.