Thousands take off for a good cause at 15th annual Goldy’s Run

15th annual Goldy's Run

Thousands are running for a good cause Sunday morning in the 15th annual Goldy’s Run.

They’re hoping to raise a lot of money for Masonic Children’s Hospital to help kids with heart disease.

The first of several races kicked off at 8 a.m. The longest race is 10 miles.

I-94 eastbound is closed from 11th Avenue in downtown Minneapolis to Franklin Avenue past East Bank. University Avenue and 4th Street are also closed.

The event is being emceed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchors Paul Folger and Leah McLean.