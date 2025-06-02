Thousands of state workers returning to the office Monday as layoff notices also go out

Thousands of state employees will be driving into the office this week as a revised policy about returning to the office for work takes effect. At the same time, some of those workers are getting layoff notices because lawmakers haven’t completed the state budget.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the updated policy requires about 15,000 remote state employees to be in the office at least 50% of the time is now in effect. CLICK HERE to read the memo sent to workers.

Business owners around St. Paul say they’re looking forward to the increased foot traffic, and home that more workers downtown will mean more profits. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with the owners of a Thai restaurant, who say the change could be happening in the nick of time, because without a boost for business, they might have to close.

“When we first opened, we did, like, get a lot of traction. But I think it did die down a little bit,” said Mayura Lor, the daughter of Ia Thao, who owns Mama Thai Kitchen.

But there has been pushback to the return to the office, including from two major state worker unions who rallied against the move announced by Gov. Tim Walz this past spring.

Now, some of those same employees are expected to be getting layoff notices because state lawmakers haven’t passed a new state budget, meaning those workers could be temporarily forced off the job and not paid until a budget is signed. If there’s still no deal, non-essential government services shut down on July 1, 2025.

“Both myself and my husband are employed by the state of Minnesota, so we would both receive layoff notices which means care for our kids, paying for our house and car becomes very uncertain,” said Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees.

Lawmakers still have two-thirds of the budget to finish big parts such as education and funding for health and human services, and negotiations have been gridlocked at the Capitol.

Gov. Tim Walz has said he won’t call a special session until there are comprehensive agreements on all parts of the budget. CLICK HERE for more political news from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.