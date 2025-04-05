Thousands of people gather at State Capitol for ‘Hands Off!’ rally

Thousands of people rallied around the world on Saturday as part of the Hands Off movement.

At the Minnesota State Capitol, at least 10,000 people gathered to draw attention to what they called threats to labor rights, democracy and economic fairness.

The rally was organized by MN50501, Indivisible Twin Cities and Women’s March Minnesota.

