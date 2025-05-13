Thousands of Chisago County residents could be owed property tax refund after county makes an error 

In Chisago County, thousands of taxpayers are wondering what happened after the county made a mistake calculating this year’s property tax refunds, and now many will have to refile to get everything they are due.

“No accountability, no responsibility for what they did,” said Theresa Piotrowski from Harris, Minnesota.

Piotrowski received a letter from the Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer saying the county made an “error” on one of the lines used to calculate property tax refunds. Like many others, now she will have to file an amendment to get her refund. She is owed an extra $200.

“They are very active about coming after you if you make a mistake, but if they do it… you’re on your own,” she said.

Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer Bridgitte Konrad admits this mistake has caused confusion and frustration for many taxpayers.

“I’ve said this to many people on the phone: we apologize. We are all human. Errors do happen. We figured it out and tried to get things out, corrected statements out as soon as possible,” she said.

There are 17,000 residents in Chisago County who are being notified about this mistake, but they are still determining how many people are actually impacted because it depends on whether you have a homestead property in the county and how much your income is. Konrad says residents could be owed anywhere from an extra $10 to $200.

Chisago County taxpayers have three years to file the amendment to get their refund. For more information, click here.