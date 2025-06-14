Thousands gather in St. Paul for No King’s Day rally despite potential danger from suspected killer

Amid one of the worst days in Minnesota’s history, thousands still gathered to march to the Capitol in protest against the Trump administration, despite the potential threat of a wanted gunman.

Starting at St. Paul College, the protesters marched to the Minnesota Capitol in protest of what they claim is an abuse of power by the Trump administration.

The demonstration was one of many taking place across the country following civil unrest in Los Angeles, California, where anti-ICE demonstrations have taken place, and in protest of the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army hosted in Washington, D.C.

“It’s no secret that we are witnessing in our country, blatant abuse of power and a direct attack on all the ideals of what we are meant to stand for as a nation,” Sarah Guadalupe with COPAL MN said. “We see what is happening across the country — state governments completely disregarded as military personnel is being weaponized against ordinary people by a wannabe king who considers himself above the law.”

Before the protests began, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Public Safety advised not to attend the event due to safety concerns.

The warning came following an apparent politically motivated assassination against Minnesota Representative Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and DFL State Sen. John Hoffman.

Hortman was declared dead alongside her husband Mark; Hoffman and his wife were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Vance Boelter.

While searching the suspect’s car, the Minnesota State Patrol said they discovered papers with “No Kings” written on them.

Two “No Kings” events were canceled in Minnesota ahead of the warning, one in Northeast Minneapolis and another in Anoka.

Despite the potential dangers, speakers remained determined to get their message across.

“You could’ve made the choice to stay home, but you didn’t,” Rebecca Larson, co-chair of Indivisible Twin Cities, said. “This choice is not free of risk, as is so evident today and there are reasons, real reasons to feel fear. But today, you showed up with a millions of others around the country in resistance to the wrecking ball this administration is taking to our people and our democracy.”

Larson encouraged those gathered to continue to protest peacefully and pushback against the policies of the Trump administration.