This year’s Loppet Winter Festival featured 4.5 miles of human-made snow

The city of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival returned to Minneapolis this weekend — an event that brings skiers from across the state.

However, due to this year’s lack of snow, the entire course is made of human-made snow. The Loppet Foundation’s snow-making team has been preparing flakes — around 4.5 miles worth.

Organizers say over 1,700 people participated in the two-day celebration, which included 19 different events.

“Our whole mission is to connect people with the outdoors through experiences that build community,” said Meghan Cosgrove, The Loppet Foundation executive director. “So that’s what were ultimately about, getting people outside, especially this unique setting here at Theo Wirth Park here in the heart of Minneapolis. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

The next event at the park is the Luminary Loppet on Feb. 8, featuring 2,000 ice sculptures.