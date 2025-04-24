Thief River Falls-based Arctic Cat sold to investor group

Arctic Cat, the Thief River Falls-based maker of snowmobiles and ATVs, has been sold to a former executive of the company alongside an investor group.

Brad Darling, Arctic Cat’s newly appointed president and CEO, announced the sale on Thursday. He previously spent 17 years at Arctic Cat and left in 2016, shortly before the company’s sale to Textron Inc.

“Today is the start of a new chapter, one where Arctic Cat returns to the race, but with a powerful understanding: this race is never-ending, and our intent is to lead,” Darling said.

The sale comes after Textron had announced in February it planned to lay off 385 workers from one of Arctic Cat’s Thief River Falls production facilities and halt manufacturing by May 22.

In Thursday’s announcement, Darling praised Arctic Cat’s local roots and painted an optimistic picture of the company’s future in Minnesota.

“As a permanent fixture of Thief River Falls, MN for over 63 years, this iconic brand has benefitted from the passion of not only the employees but also the entire community,” Darling said. “We are now able to wipe away any uncertainty and are looking ahead with great excitement.”

Arctic Cat was founded in Thief River Falls in 1962, and it was sold to Textron for $246 million in 2017. The details of the sale to Darling’s investment group were not immediately available.

Darling is also the CEO of Argo XTV, a powersports company based in Kitchener, Ontario. However, Argo and Arctic Cat will remain separately owned and managed brands.