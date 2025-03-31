‘They killed him for vape pens’: Officials release more information in fatal shooting of high school student

The suspects in a shooting that killed a Champlin Park High School student earlier this month were intending to rob the victim, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

In a Facebook post, the RCSO said the four teens who were involved in the death of 18-year-old Diamond Manly looked through his pockets for vape pens after fatally shooting him.

“They ran through Diamond Eddie Manly’s pockets as he begged for help. Then they ran away,” the post stated.

The suspects, a 17-year-old boy from Shoreview, a 17-year-old boy from Ramsey, a 16-year-old boy from Shoreview and a 15-year-old boy from Coon Rapids, were arrested on March 18.

The Facebook post adds that Ramsey County SWAT teams arrested two of the suspects at their home in Shoreview.

RELATED: 4 teens arrested in connection to murder of young man in Ramsey

On Sunday, March 2, around 8:30 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s office said Ramsey police got a call about a driver slumped over in a car near Snowy Owl Street Northwest.

When police arrived, they found Manly dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Brooklyn Park family mourning the loss of their son who was shot and killed months before high school graduation