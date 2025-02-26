Therapy dog at Twin Cities hospital diagnosed with incurable cancer

A therapy dog who lifts spirits for those battling illness has now been diagnosed with cancer.

The dog, Gunnar, makes weekly visits to Allina Health Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Last month Gunnar was diagnosed with a rare form of incurable cancer. A few days ago on social media, the hospital thanked Gunnar and told everyone of his illness.

“I couldn’t believe it the first time I came back here, how much love was shown to him and to me,” Monica Novak, Gunnar’s owner, said. “It’s been really emotional. There’s been a lot of tears.”

Doctors say Gunnar only has weeks to live. Novak plans to keep visiting the hospital as long as Gunnar is physically able.