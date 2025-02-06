Theater community remembers longtime Chanhassen Dinner Theatre artistic director

The theater community is remembering Michael Brindisi.

The 76-year-old was the longtime artistic director and co-owner of the Chanhassen Dinner Theater.

He passed away unexpectedly Wednesday after a brief illness.

Brindisi was a man of many talents and one who filled plenty of shoes.



“He is the face of this theatre,” said Tony Vierling, an actor at CDT.

“It’s rare to meet a person like that, and when you do, you think, ‘Wow,'” added Nancy Nelson, actor/emcee at CDT.

Brindisi had been affiliated with the theater since 1971 when he played the accordion in a show, but he then took over as artistic director in 1988, since then directing over 120 productions.

“He was a mentor and a leader,” Vierling said.

On Thursday, some current and former co-workers gathered to remember Brindisi at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

“His joy for the whole thing was huge,” said David Brinkley, a former actor at CDT.

“For the people on that stage he made careers, he offered newcomers the first opportunity, that is some legacy to make people’s dreams come true,” Nelson added.

One longtime friend had a unique relationship with Brindisi.

“When you’re a theatre critic, you’re oftentimes not very popular,” said Dominic Papatola.

Papatola was a theater critic for the Pioneer Press for decades. He says there were both good and bad reviews, but having honest conversations about it with Brindisi made him special.

“If there was a Mount Rushmore of artistic directors in the Twin Cities, Michael would be one of the guys on the mountain,” Papatola said.

Brindisi and his business partners bought the theatre 15 years ago. Many say he brought a new level of enthusiasm and leadership.

“It was like the theater was re-born,” Papatola said.

His friends and colleagues are now working to process the loss.



“Michael is bigger than life, he can’t be gone,” Nelson said. “It was simply shock.”



“It’s too surreal still,” Brinkley added.

As the stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre lights up again, those closest to him know he will forever live on.

“I envision for decades to come it will be Michael Brindisi’s Chanhassen Dinner Theater and people will endlessly say, ‘I’m doing it for Michael,'” Nelson said.

Brindisi was just finishing rehearsals this week for the theater’s new revival of Grease, which is set to open on Friday.