‘The world took notice’: Social justice leaders contemplate cultural shifts since George Floyd

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is taking a closer look at perspectives on potential cultural shifts since the police killing of George Floyd. Minnesotans and people across the country have been calling for change.

Three long-time leaders in racial justice opened up to our Brandi Powell, offering reflections on what they say they’ve seen happen in our local communities since May 2020 and their hopes moving forward:

Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas

Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney and founder of the Racial Justice Network

Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

From left: 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brandi Powell sits down with Nekima Levy Armstrong, civil rights attorney and founder of the Racial Justice Network; Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas; and Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality. (KSTP)

Powell followed up with Williams about conversations families and mentors have with youth about what to do if they have an interaction with police. It’s a topic we asked Williams about five years ago in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s murder.

“Five years since the police killing of George Floyd, has that conversation changed? And, if so, how?” Powell asked.

“I don’t think it has,” Williams said. “I think, fundamentally, parents have to have the same conversation that they were having before George Floyd, which is to caution interactions with police, to think about being respectful and to recognize that in communities of color — particularly the Black community — police aren’t always viewed as the friends of community, and so young people need to really guide themselves accordingly.”

People across the Twin Cities and the state have been grappling with what happened. Powell asked Gross about what she’s seen through her activism in calling for police accountability.

“They’ve been talking with you, and you’ve been talking with them,” Powell said. “Over the course of this time, what would you say has surprised you the most?”

“What I think has really changed in this time period is that people see that we can exert our power in ways that are important in order to bring about change,” Gross said. “… I’ve been very pleased at the level of interaction and people’s, you know, the sticktoitiveness, if you will, of people continuing to do this work long after Mr. Floyd was murdered.”

Regarding lessons to share, Powell asked Levy Armstrong: “What’s the biggest thing you would say you have learned that you would want to pass on to others who aren’t right there on the front lines?”

“Through our collective action, mobilizing, bringing our energy and our resources to the table that we can make a difference,” Levy Armstrong said. “I believe that a shift happened, and the lesson I learned is that the people have power, regardless of what ‘the powers that be’ want to make us think, we have the power to make a difference.”

Minnesotans have been looking at what’s unfolded over the last five years, compared to other junctures in history in Minnesota, where justice has been at the center.

“What needs to happen right now, as everyone looks to move forward?” Powell asked Levy Armstrong.

“I would say five years ago, the world took notice … and we saw a greater awareness of these issues … and that has a lot to do with, of course, the racial disparities,” Levy Armstrong replied.

Powell followed up: “Do you think that awareness, that level of heightened awareness, is still there now, five years later?”

“I don’t think we can turn away from what we all witnessed when we saw that horrific video,” Levy Armstrong elaborated. “… And so the awareness is there, but whether people are willing to continue to roll up their sleeves and take action, that’s still an open question.”

The arc of change is still unfolding. Powell posed this question to Gross: “What are your hopes moving forward, regarding solutions?”

“One of the things that’s come out of this uprising and, you know, this movement, this gelling of this international movement, is that people are starting to think about public safety in new ways … and that’s what I hope will be one of the long term solutions out of this,” Gross said.

Williams echoed and explained that goal.

“What do you see as that biggest challenge as it relates to talking about and figuring out issues surrounding equity?” Powell asked Williams.

“At the core, there are two questions that animate all of this, and those questions are: Who is the public? And what counts as safety?” Williams said. “For most of our history, Indigenous people, Black people, weren’t considered the public in a way that their safety mattered and counted, so we are talking about a reimagination of public safety in ways that Michelle spoke to, that would then say, ‘Let’s center who the public is and what we want out of our public safety institutions.’ Those responses, that would be a different way of thinking about it. It would be a far more equitable way, that we thought about the administration of not criminal justice but community responsiveness and community safety.”

Powell asked the panelists what phrase encapsulates the biggest change they have seen in the last five years.

“Not sitting on the sidelines, not letting things happen to us,” Levy Armstrong said.

“I think people are more willing to see police brutality, misconduct, and abuse of authority — and they’re more willing to take action on it,” Gross said.

As cultural changes “shift,” Williams said it’s important to be aware of erasure: “The way that we think about showing up on these issues is the antedote to erasure. We carry the future and our memory, and we have to deploy that in ways that invite community to recognize that we have a critical role to play in the community we aspire to be — not who we are but what we want to move toward.”