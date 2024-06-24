The Stanley Cup will be awarded Monday night. It’s the Oilers and Panthers in Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played Monday night in Florida, where the Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers. Florida won the first three games only to see Edmonton storm back and stave off elimination three times to knot the series. Florida is trying to win its fist championship and avoid blowing a 3-0 lead in the final. Only Detroit in 1942 has done that. Edmonton is trying to win its sixth title overall. A Canadian team has not won the Cup since 1993, the longest drought in the history of a nation considered the birthplace of the sport.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.