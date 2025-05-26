The officers responsible: Where are they 5 years after George Floyd’s murder?

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the four Minneapolis police officers involved — Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — were fired, criminally charged, convicted and sentenced.

Here’s how each of their state and federal cases unfolded and where they are now.

Derek Chauvin

The case against Derek Chauvin was the first time a Minnesota police officer was convicted of murder for killing someone in the line of duty.

Massive public interest and COVID-19 social distancing requirements resulted in Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill allowing Chauvin’s trial to be broadcast live from start to finish. It was the first time cameras had ever captured a criminal trial in Minnesota, setting the precedent for the 2022 trial of Kimberly Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright.

Over three weeks, people across the world watched as prosecutors argued Chauvin used excessive force when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide division, said the restraint Chauvin used on Floyd was “top-tier deadly force.” Then-MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo also testified that kneeling on Floyd’s neck was against department policy.

Two medical experts testified that he died from a lack of oxygen due to being held in a prone position while Chauvin and other officers restricted his ability to breathe.

“There was virtually very little opportunity for him to be able to get any air,” pulmonary and critical care physician Dr. Martin Tobin said.

Chauvin’s attorney pushed back, bringing on Dr. David Fowler, a former medical examiner who suggested Floyd’s death was the result of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system and possible carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust.

In the end, the jury convicted Chauvin on charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree mansalughter. Judge Cahill later sentenced him to 22½ years in prison.

Chauvin would later plead guilty to federal civil rights charges that accused him of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights while acting under the color of law. His 20-year sentence in federal prison superseded his state sentence, and he was committed to federal custody.

He first served his time at the federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, but he was transferred to a different facility in Big Spring, Texas, after a fellow inmate in Arizona stabbed him more than 20 times.

U.S. Bureau of Prisons records show Chauvin isn’t scheduled for release until November 2037.

The other officers

Kueng, Lane and Thao were jointly convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights in federal court before their state charges were adjudicated.

After their federal trial, Kueng and Lane each pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Thao opted for a bench trial and was found guilty on the same charge.

Lane was released from federal prison in August, and Kueng’s sentence expired in January. Thao is still in custody in Lexington, Kentucky. He’s scheduled to be released on Nov. 3.