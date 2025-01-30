The Latest: Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks face Senate hearings

Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks prepared to face skepticism and intense grilling from Democratic senators during their confirmation hearings Thursday.

Patel pledges to discipline FBI members involved in what GOP sees as overreach

FILE - Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, speaks at an Inauguration parade in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley pressed Patel on a range of conservative grievances regarding the FBI’s investigations, including of potential extremists in Catholic faith communities, people disrupting local public forums over education curricula and COVID lockdown policies.

“Once again, I can’t imagine I could have ever thought this would happen to the United States of America,” Hawley said.

“When you find out who was involved in this policy within the FBI, who agreed with it, who implemented it, who encouraged it, when you find out that, Mr. Patel, will you do an internal investigation?”

“Absolutely, senator,” Patel said, asserting that he would also discipline any agents involved and work to prevent such investigations from happening again.

Senator credits Kennedy for his family’s decision to not vaccinate granddaughter

Two Republican senators used the word ‘pincushion’ to describe kids who get full slates of recommended vaccines.

One even praised Kennedy for raising questions about the number of vaccines children get.

“I’ll have my first granddaughter in the next couple of weeks, and my son and his wife have done their research about vaccines and she’s not going to be a pincushion. We’re not going to allow that to happen. You brought that up,” said Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

“As a father of six, when when my kids come out from getting their vaccines, they look like a freaking pincushion,” added Mullin.

Voices rise as Gabbard refuses to say whether leaker Snowden was a ‘traitor’

Gabbard is dodging questions — from both parties — on Snowden, providing some of the most dramatic moments in her hearing.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford said Snowden placed lives and U.S. programs in danger, and asked Gabbard twice, point blank: “Was Snowden a traitor?”

“I’m focused on the future,” Gabbard said, and turned to how she’d prevent leaks.

Colorado Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet pressed her on the same question, his volume rising each time he asked.

Bennet finally turned to lamenting Gabbard’s nomination. Do we have to have a candidate “who can’t answer whether Snowden was a traitor five times today?” he asked.

A mother’s anguish in the RFK Jr. hearing

Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, said questioning whether Kennedy has really changed his anti-vaccine views isn’t political – it has real-world ramifications.

Hassan related the anguish of wondering if she did something during her pregnancy to cause the severe cerebral palsy in her now 36-year-old son.

She said Kennedy’s refusal to accept that a 1990s report linking measles vaccine to autism has now been thoroughly discredited is stumping the search for the real causes of autism and other disorders like her son’s.

“He is re-litigating and churning settled science so we can’t go forward and find out what the cause of autism is and treat these kids and help these families,” she said. “It freezes us in place.”

Kennedy urges caution with anti-obesity drugs

He said the new class of weight-loss medications such as Wegovy are “miracle drugs.”

But he said they should not be the first, front-line treatment for 6-year-old children, and that prescriptions should include recommendations for diet and exercise.

That aligns with guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommend treating children with lifestyle interventions, diet and exercise before considering medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13. Similar guidelines apply to adults.

Patel says there will be ‘no politicization at the FBI’

Pressed about whether the FBI under his leadership would remain independent from the White House, Patel said investigations will only be launched when there’s a “factual, articulable legal basis to do so.”

Asked by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons about whether he would use the agency to go after Trump’s political enemies, Patel suggested he would “not go backward” and vowed there will be “no politicization at the FBI.”

“There will be no retributive actions taken by any FBI should I be confirmed as the FBI director,” he said.

The line of questioning cuts to the heart of Democrats’ concerns over Patel’s nomination. Trump repeatedly suggested while campaigning that he would use the justice system to exact revenge on people involved in the criminal cases against him.

RFK Jr. cites England’s Cass report on gender-affirming care

Kennedy cited the Cass report when asked about gender-affirming care for young people by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

The report commissioned by England’s National Health Service and led by retired pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass found “no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.”

England’s health service stopped prescribing puberty blockers to children with gender dysphoria outside of a research setting, following recommendations from Cass’ interim report.

In the United States, the Cass report has been critiqued by medical experts for relying on flawed reviews of evidence. Major medical groups such as the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics support access to such care.

Gabbard pressed on supportive statements of Putin

Gabbard has often made comments in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stands on his invasion of Ukraine. New Mexico Democratic Martin Heinrich pressed her on that in a brief exchange.

“Who’s responsible for the war in Ukraine?” Heinrich asked.

“Putin started the war in Ukraine,” Gabbard answered.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran asked Gabbard if Russia would “get a pass” under her.

Gabbard said she was offended by the question.

“No country, group or individual will get a pass,” she said.

Gabbard refu

ses to disavow her controversial meeting with Syria’s Assad

Sen. Martin Heinrich questioned Gabbard to reveal more information about her two-hour meeting with Assad, noting that few details about their conversation have ever emerged.

Gabbard said she used the opportunity to press Assad on his human rights record.

“I asked him tough questions about his own regime’s actions,” Gabbard said.

She refused to disavow her trip, saying that leaders, whether in Congress or the executive branch, could stand to travel to places and meet with all kinds of people for the purpose of learning and listening.

She also denied any knowledge that the two Arab-American brothers who arranged the trip were linked to a right-wing Syrian political party. And she insisted that she paid for her own travel, although records she submitted to Congress show she only reimbursed the men for travel after it became a matter of public controversy.

Kennedy won’t commit to keeping abortion pill available

Sen. Tammy Baldwin is pressing Kennedy about his position on mifepristone, the pill that accounts for 6 out of 10 abortions in the U.S.

The pill was approved in 2000 and scientists have repeatedly confirmed its safety and effectiveness. Less than a fraction of 1% of women experience serious side effects requiring emergency care.

Kennedy said Trump hasn’t decided what he will do about the drug, and “I will implement his policy.”

Baldwin pointed to voluminous research supporting the drug’s use without more restrictions.

“You’ve been talking about show me the data, show me the studies,” she said. “You would have that policy regardless of what the studies say?”

Kennedy hear

ing lays bare tension in GOP on vaccines, science

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, animatedly chided his colleagues for scrutinizing Kennedy’s skeptical stances on vaccinations.

“We can’t question science?” Mullin said.

Cassidy said his experience as a physician has shown him that vaccines save lives. Throughout the hearing, he listened intently as Democrats continued to press Kennedy on his past statements on vaccines.

Gabbard is asked about a reported meeting with Hezbollah leaders

Under questioning from Republican Susan Collins from Maine, Gabbard pushed back on reports that U.S. intelligence picked up chatter that she had met with leaders of the terrorist group Hezbollah.

Collins asked if Gabbard had knowingly ever met with any members of the terrorist group.

“No and it is an absurd accusation,” Gabbard replied.

The intelligence chatter, first reported by the New York Times this week, came during a Jan. 2017 trip when Gabbard met with then Syrian President Bashar Assad. She also transited through Lebanon on her way into and out of Syria — a part of the trip that has drawn scrutiny from journalists and members of the committee.

Patel says critics are misleadingly using his words against him

He’s accusing them of taking controversial statements he has made out of context.

Democrats are repeatedly highlighting Patel’s statements suggesting the Jan. 6 rioters were unfairly prosecuted and that the bureau helped instigate the violence carried out by the mob, among other things.

“Anyone that thinks my 16 years of service isn’t exemplary of how I would proceed if confirmed … is intentionally putting false information into the public,” Patel said.

His remarks followed a forceful speech from Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who said Patel’s own words are “warnings” that should not be overlooked.

“There is an unfathomable difference between a seeming facade being constructed around this nominee here today, and what he has actually done and said in real life when left to his own devices,” Whitehouse said.

Democratic senator questions RFK on social media post about 9/11

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, asked why Kennedy said that he would “not take sides” as conspiracy theorists question what happened during the attacks.

Kennedy responded that he had been taught from a young age to question authority.

“My father told me when I was 13 years old, he said, ‘People in authority lie,’” Kennedy said.

GOP holdout grills Gabbard on her prior support of Snowden

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is one of the few Republicans who have not yet supported the nominee. She asked if Gabbard would support or recommend clemency to Snowden if she were confirmed as director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, who earlier said that Snowden exposed “egregious illegal and unconstitutional programs,” said she would not take actions to advocate for anything regarding Snowden.

Gabbard dodges answering whether she still thinks leaker Edward Snowden was ‘brave’

Gabbard repeatedly refused to answer the question from Warner, the ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee.

He pressed her on the point, noting that she sponsored legislation while in Congress to end prosecution of Snowden for leaking classified security information.

Gabbard answered that “Snowden broke the law” and that she didn’t support “all” of his release of information. That said, she added, Snowden exposed “egregious illegal and unconstitutional programs.”

Gabbard says she’s nobody’s ‘puppet’

Gabbard issued a stark warning to the American public, trying to get ahead of aggressive questioning on her past comments and actions related to Russia and Syria.

“You may hear lies and smears in this hearing that will challenge my loyalty to and my love for our country,” Gabbard said. “Those who oppose my nomination imply that I am loyal to something or someone other than God, my own conscience and the Constitution of the United States.”

She said critics are “accusing me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, a guru’s puppet, Modi’s puppet, not recognizing the absurdity of simultaneously being the puppet of five different puppet masters.”

What “truly unsettles” political opponents is her refusal to be “their puppet.”

Gabbard has scathing comments about US intelligence community

“Faulty, inadequate, or weaponized intelligence have led to costly failures and the undermining of our national security,” Gabbard told senators.

She cited the intelligence that led to the invasion of Iraq, and what she said was the intelligence community’s mishandling of intelligence on Hunter Biden.

“The bottom line is this must end.”

She called Trump’s election “a clear mandate from the American people to break this cycle of failure and the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community and begin to restore trust in those who’ve been charged with the critical task of securing our nation.”

Homeland Security freezes funding for immigration-related nonprofits

The Department of Homeland Security is pausing federal money for nonprofits providing immigration services.

Secretary Kristi Noem’s memo says she’s concerned the grants may be “encouraging or inducing illegal immigration.” Grants that “touch in any way on immigration” are now on hold, effective immediately, pending a review.

Many such grants help communities near the U.S.-Mexico border that are dealing with recent arrivals. Advocates say they provide vital services; critics say they essentially facilitate illegal immigration.

Cities including New York, Denver and Chicago also receive grant funding to help deal with immigration influxes.

The order — signed Tuesday — didn’t say whether their funding was affected.

Kennedy also refuses to reject discredited theory that vaccines cause autism

Cassidy pressed Kennedy to “unequivocally” say that measles and hepatitis B vaccines do not cause autism.

Kennedy refused, calling for more research on the issue, despite the theory being long discredited.

“The data has been there for a long time,” Cassidy said.

Kennedy won’t agree that COVID-19 vaccines save lives

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders asked Kennedy if he agrees that COVID-19 vaccines are lifesaving.

Kennedy refused to be pinned down, saying there’s no good surveillance system.

In fact U.S. and international researchers have clearly shown the safety and benefit of those vaccines. When vaccines are cleared for use in the U.S., they’re continued to be tracked through multiple monitoring systems including electronic medical records from health care systems.

“You’re applying for the job — clearly you should know this. And the scientific community has established that COVID vaccines saved millions of lives and you’re casting doubt,” Sanders said.

GOP allies blast media coverage of Gabbard’s nomination

Former Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina introduced Gabbard, outlining what he called a “coordinated effort” to “kill” her nomination to lead America’s national intelligence agencies.

“I experienced firsthand coordination to influence her nomination before the United States Senate and with the American people,” Burr said, without providing any details.

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst, a fellow female veteran, echoed that sentiment. She said “mainstream media” has not painted “the full picture” of Gabbard.

Republican senator calls out Kennedy’s anti-vaccine claims

Cassidy said data showing both the measles and hepatitis B vaccines were safe and not associated with autism has been clear for more than 16 years — and asked why Kennedy hasn’t taken the time to look at data that refutes his anti-vaccine claims.

Kennedy said if he’s shown the data he will recommend the vaccines — and “not only will I do that but I will apologize for any statements that misled people otherwise.”

Patel questioned about Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons

“There can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement and anyone, anyone that commits an act of violence against law enforcement must be investigated, prosecuted and imprisoned,” Patel said.

He has been an outspoken critic of how the Justice Department has prosecuted and detained rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and brutalized police.

Durbin pressed him on whether he supports Trump’s sweeping pardons of rioters who committed violence on Jan. 6.

Patel’s response: “I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement.”

Democrat condemns Gabbard’s support for leaker Edward Snowden

Warner said Gabbard had “celebrated” former contractor’s Edward Snowden’s leaks of classified U.S. intelligence — leaks that he said put American forces at risk.

Warner noted Gabbard had pushed legislation seeking a pardon for Snowden, who has since become a Russian citizen.

“You think that someone who did bold secrets and then ran off to Russia should be celebrated as brave,” Warner said.

Patel says he would remain focused on FBI’s core mission

He said that’s to “investigate fully wherever there is a constitutional factual basis to do so.”

“Protecting the rights of the Constitution is of the utmost importance to me, and has been every single time I’ve taken that oath of office,” he said in his opening statement.

His comments are unlikely to ease Democrats’ concerns that he might use the agency to go after Trump’s political adversaries. Patel has repeatedly stated a desire to rid the government of “conspirators” and has suggested that a Trump victory could result in investigations of lawmakers who have committed “federal felonies” and “covered up the truth from the American people.”

Gabbard opposed a government surveillance program — and now supports it

One of the biggest policy disputes in Gabbard’s confirmation hearing is her longstanding opposition to a government surveillance program called FISA Section 702. The law permits the U.S. government to compel electronic communications providers such as Google and Microsoft to turn over communications on their servers with foreign intelligence value.

It’s a powerful authority that turns U.S. technology providers into the eyes and ears of U.S. intelligence. It’s been controversial on Capitol Hill because while it does not permit the U.S. government to target Americans, sometimes their communications are swept up when they communicate with foreigners.

The U.S. government has taken the position that it is permitted to search its database for information on Americans in limited instances. Gabbard has previously proposed repealing the law but has since said she changed her mind and supports the authority.

Cassidy to Kennedy — Can I trust you?

Cassidy was blunt — he’s not sure if Kennedy’s claim that he’s not anti-vaccine is real.

“I’ve seen the benefits of vaccines. I know they save lives. I know they’re a crucial part of keeping our country healthy,” Cassidy said.

But Cassidy said his constituents have told him they “partly credit you for their decision to not vaccinate their child.”

Cassidy asked if Kennedy would tell mothers to question doctors about vaccines. For many, he said, that “would be permission to not vaccinate their children.”

“Your past undermining confidence in vaccines with unfounded or misleading arguments concerns me. Can I trust that that is now in the past?” he asked.

Health committee chairman shares how vaccines could have saved his patient

Under questioning on Army training accidents from New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Secretary of the Army nominee Daniel Driscoll said that from what he’s seen, Wednesday night’s collision between an Army helicopter and a passenger jet over the Potomac River was “an accident that seems to be preventable.”

Driscoll said there are appropriate times to take risks and there are inappropriate ones.

He told senators he would work with the Senate Armed Services Committee to examine operations.

“I think we might need to look at where is an appropriate time to take a training risk, and it may not be near an airport like Reagan.”

Top Democrat on Intel panel raises ‘significant concerns’ about Gabbard

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said that despite several meetings with Gabbard, he remains concerned about her past actions and comments and how that could jeopardize America’s standing on the world stage.

Warner said these concerns “lead me to question whether you can develop the trust necessary between us and our allies.”

“If they stop sharing that intelligence with the United States, we are less safe,” Warner said.

GOP chair defends Gabbard’s background, ‘unconventional views’

Cotton is defending Trump’s nominee to lead the nation’s intelligence agencies, saying Gabbard has served the U.S. and passed all the necessary background checks for this role.

“Some of my Democratic colleagues may criticize Ms. Gabbard’s statements and actions since she saw the light and left the Democratic Party,” Cotton said. “But I sincerely hope that no one will question Ms. Gabbard’s patriotism and integrity.”

Cotton said he can only laugh at some critics who say that Ms. Gabbard has unconventional views.

