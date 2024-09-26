The Latest: NYC mayor charged with taking bribes and illegal campaign funds from foreign sources

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan alleges in the indicment that Adams “compounded his gains” from the illegal contributions by gaming the city’s matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations.

FBI agents entered the mayor’s official residence and seized his phone early Thursday, hours before the indictment was made public. The indictment caps off an extraordinary few weeks in New York City, as federal investigators have homed in on members of Adams’ inner circle, producing a drum-beat of raids, subpoenas and high-level resignations that have thrust City Hall into crisis.

Former political science professor says the Adams indictment will cause a leadership vacuum

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York.

Douglas Muzzio, a retired political science professor from Baruch College with extensive knowledge of New York politics, said the indictment will cause a leadership vacuum at the highest level of city government as Adams tries to fend off the charges.

“Pretty soon entire departments are going to have gridlock, and as people are worried about their jobs, their future, the momentum of the city is going to slow considerably,” Muzzio said. “The impact is going to be real and substantial, particularly with the mayor out of the picture and many of his commissioners have resigned, will resign or are under a cloud.”

U.S. Attorney Damien Williams says Adams violated the public trust

Williams says Adams engaged in “long-running” corruption involving bribes from foreign nationals dating back nearly a decade.

Speaking at a news conference at his Manhattan office, Williams detailed the allegations of bribery and illegal campaign contributions.

Williams also said the investigation continues and more people “will be held accountable.”

Adams was defiant in his news conference, criticizing federal authorities’ handling of the investigation and denying he broke any laws

“Everyone who knows me knows that I follow campaign rules and I follow the law,” he said.

The mayor said people should question the federal officials who orchestrated Thursday’s events, when asked if he believed the investigation was political.

More details on coverup allegations in the indictment

Adams failed to disclose his free and discounted travel, created a false paper trail to suggest he had paid it, claimed to a staffer that he deleted his text messages and directed the staffer to ensure his activities in Turkey in 2021 were shielded from public view, prosecutors alleged.

Adams and his co-conspirators, unnamed in the indictment, “continued their efforts to defeat scrutiny of their criminal conduct after the federal investigation into those crimes became known to them,” the indictment said.

Last November, as FBI agents knocked on her door to execute a search warrant, Adams’ fundraiser called the mayor five times and Adams later called her phone as agents were leaving her residence, the indictment said. The fundraiser refused to tell agents who paid for her 2021 travel to Turkey, the indictment said.

Adams was in Washington, D.C. at the time, but upon learning about the search, he canceled the meeting and immediately returned to New York City. A few days later, the FBI executed a search warrant for Adams’ electronic devices. According to the indictment, Adams produced two cellphones but not the personal cellphone he used in conjunction with his alleged crimes. Adams later turned over the phone in response to a subpoena, but it was locked and required a password that Adams claimed to have forgotten, the indictment said.

Protesters made their feelings known at Adams’ news conference

Shouting from the crowd, one told the mayor he should resign because he’s an “embarrassment.” Another called him “corrupt” and said he should be in handcuffs.

Hazel Dukes, 92, the former leader of the NAACP and an Adams supporter, yelled back to the protesters, “Will you shut up.”

Police circled the protesters as they chanted “abuse of power.”

At news conference, Adams says he wasn’t surprised by the indictments

Standing outside Gracie Mansion and surrounded by prominent Black clergy and civic leaders, Adams vowed to continue his mayoral duties and urged New Yorkers to wait to make any judgments until after he presents his defense.

“It’s an unfortunate day. And its a painful day,” he said. “But inside all of that is a day when we will finally reveal why, for 10 months, I’ve gone through this. And I look forward to defending myself.”

Adams starting exploiting foreign relationships years before becoming mayor, while serving as Brooklyn Borough President, prosecutors say

According to the indictment, Adams accepted tens of thousands of dollars in free flights and upgrades on Turkey’s national airline for him and his companions, stays in luxury hotel suites, as well as other amenities such as a car and driver, boat tour, a Turkish bath at a seaside hotel and high-end restaurant meals.

Prosecutors also detailed steps Adams allegedly took to cover up his conduct

In 2019, while exchanging text messages to plan another possible to trip to Turkey, an Adams staffer texted the then-Borough President, “To be o(n the) safe side Please Delete all messages you send me,” according to the indictment.

According to prosecutors, Adams responded: “Always do.”

Despite indictment news, Adams touts new program on housing projects

Adams appears to be going about some usual business as he touted a new program to help affordable housing projects become more eco-friendly.

“We’re making sure that we don’t leave anyone behind as we build a greener, cleaner city for working-class New Yorkers,” the mayor said in a statement Thursday morning, without any mention of the indictment.

Adams is the first NYC mayor to be indicted

Adams is the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. If he were to resign, he would be replaced by the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who would then schedule a special election.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office. Hochul spokesperson Avi Small issued a statement late Wednesday that said “Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement.”

Adams was still at Gracie Mansion, his official residence, as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday

His former chief of staff, Frank Carone, and deputy mayor for communications, Fabien Levy, were seen entering.

The mood at City Hall, roughly 30 minutes south, was notably quieter. As a gaggle of reporters typed in a press room, the side of the building used by the mayor’s staff was largely silent, with only a handful of aides walking in and out of the normally lively corridor. A portion of the outdoor plaza used as parking for municipal employees featured far fewer city vehicles than usual.

Adams’ lawyer criticizes the large FBI presence at the mayor’s residence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ lawyer is calling the large FBI presence at the mayor’s official residence Thursday morning an unnecessary show of force.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Spiro said federal agents were at Gracie Mansion “in an effort to create a spectacle (again).”

Dozens of uniformed police officers as well as law enforcement agents in suits milled around the security gate. SUVs with darkened windows came and left, and officers could be seen bringing coffee and doughnuts inside.

