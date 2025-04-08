‘The judges need to bleed’: Charges say St. Croix County assistant DA threatened 3 judges

The St. Croix County assistant district attorney was charged last week for threatening three judges and driving recklessly while his wife and children were in a car with him.

Bela “Alec” Ballo, 33, was charged last Friday with three counts of threatening a judge, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of possession of THC and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness who works with Ballo told law enforcement that Ballo had called him and expressed he was upset over decisions the judges were making, adding it was “making his life hell.”

During the call, Ballo mentioned the three judges — Scott R. Needham, Scott J. Nordstrand, Edward F. Vlack — by name and explained he was angry that the judges had dismissed cases at jury trial and “made adverse rulings against him.” Ballo also said he believed the judges were doing this “just to mess with him,” court documents state.

Ballo yelled on the phone multiple times that the judges “need to bleed,” raising his voice each time until he was screaming, according to the complaint.

Court documents also say that on March 26, Ballo’s wife reported to law enforcement that during a drive from the Minneapolis airport to Hudson in which Ballo, his wife, and their three children were in the car, Ballo had yelled at her and drove over 90 mph while weaving in and out of traffic.

Ballo’s wife also told police that he uses marijuana every day after work. His wife showed law enforcement where he kept his marijuana, and a test of the substance was positive for THC, the complaint states.

Ballo is due in court on April 16 for a status conference.