The bears and the bees: How one of Minnesota's biggest animals impacts one of the smallest

One of Minnesota’s biggest animals is impacting one of the smallest, and now wildlife officials are trying to get a handle on it.

For the first time in decades, changes could soon be coming to bear hunting in the state — in short, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to expand the hunting in certain parts of the state.

One of the key reasons for the possible changes is because of what they call “agricultural conflicts” with bears damaging crops and sometimes killing livestock.

While corn, bean and fruit farmers are impacted, beekeepers may be getting hit the hardest.

“It’s not just a cliche,” Kaite Lee, with the University of Minnesota’s Extension’s Bee Lab, said.

“We’re seeing bears and conflicts with bears in places that we never had conflicts before,” Lee added.

Bees are big business in Minnesota, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The state sold $23.5 million worth of honey in 2022, good enough for fourth highest in the country.

For bear hunting in Minnesota , the state is split into two sections — a ‘no quota area,’ where an unlimited number of licenses can be issued, and ‘permit areas,’ which have limits.

The changes would expand the amount of ‘no quota area’ land, which could result in more bear hunting licenses being issued.

“The bear population in Minnesota is on the upswing,” Dan Stark, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in February.

“Bears have slowly been expanding south and west and now probably occupy nearly over half to two-thirds of the state,” he added.

Since both the number of interested hunters and bears have increased, the DNR says that, mixed with the bears making their homes in concerning places, this is a good time to allow more hunting.

“The last five years have been really bad. They’re everywhere here,” Wes Hull, with the Minnesota Honey Producers Association, said about bears. He’s on board with the proposed changes and feels they’re overdue.

Lee is also in support and hopes the future has fewer issues.

“Beekeepers are all for the DNR to take some steps to address it,” Lee said. “You know, trying to decrease the conflict with honey bees is really primary on the beekeepers’ list.”

You can share your recommendations, comments or concerns with the DNR until March 17 to help them finalize their changes.