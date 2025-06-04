Testimony resumes Wednesday in trial of man accused of killing 5 women in 2023 Minneapolis crash

Jurors are hearing more testimony Wednesday in the trial of 28-year-old Derrick Thompson, who is accused of killing five people during a crash in Minneapolis nearly two years ago.

Thompson is charged with multiple counts of criminal vehicular homicide and five counts of third-degree murder.

Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam were all killed in the crash on June 16, 2023. Jurors on Tuesday heard from Sundus Odhowa, Adam’s sister, as well as Munir Abdikadir, the brother of Salma Abdikadir.

Thompson has previously pleaded not guilty to the state charges. He has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

