Testimony resumes Monday in trial for Derrick Thompson

The man accused of killing five young women in a crash nearly two years ago in Minneapolis will be back in the courtroom on Monday morning.

Derrick Thompson, 29, is charged with multiple counts of criminal vehicular homicide and five counts of third-degree murder.

As reported last week 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Rukia Gesaade, the sister of Sahra Gesaade -one of the crash victims – took the witness stand on Friday and described the night of the crash. Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam were also killed.

The trial is expected to stretch through this week, and possibly into next week.

Thompson has previously pleaded not guilty to the state charges. He has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew in the courtroom and will continue to update this article as testimony resumes. Court is expected to be in session at 9 a.m.

