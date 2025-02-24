Testimony in Feeding our Future trial resumes Monday

Testimony in the largest pandemic fraud case in the country resumes in Minneapolis on Monday.

Aimee Bock, the former executive director of the now-defunct Feeding our Future, as well as her co-defendant, Salim Said, are accused of scheming to steal $250 million in federal funding meant to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the court heard from someone with an inside role in the alleged fraud.

Qamar Hassan, who already entered a guilty plea, testified about how millions of dollars of government aid were stolen, telling the jury that she lied about her catering company serving thousands of meals to children during the pandemic. S & S Catering said it served 2,500 meals daily, adding up to a total of 1.2 million meals, and received $6.8 million in federal funds.

Hassan told the court she was ashamed of her actions.

Prosecutors have to prove Bock and Said knew about the alleged fraud, and over the last two weeks, have tried to paint a picture for the jury that the organization could not have served the millions of meals it says it did.

During opening statements, prosecutors said Target Field wouldn’t have been big enough to hold every child Said’s restaurant claimed to have served every week.

FBI agents have also testified about the scope of Feeding Our Future, saying surveillance video shows people going in and out of the organization’s sites, but say it was highly unlikely they were serving thousands of children each day, as the sites said they did.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. Monday. Check back for updates.

You can find KSTP’s full coverage of the Feeding Our Future case here.