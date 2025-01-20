Tens of thousands of chickens killed in Cokato barn fire

Tens of thousands of chickens were killed in a fire at Forsman Farms in Cokato early Monday, a farm spokesperson tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the 6300 block of Mowery Avenue SW just after 5:30 a.m.

The fire was contained to one barn, killing tens of thousands of chickens, the spokesperson said. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.