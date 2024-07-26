Temporary closure of eastbound Highway 36 between Roseville, Maplewood starts Friday
Drivers who typically use Highway 36 to get around town will need to find an alternate route this weekend.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the eastbound lanes will close from I-35W in Roseville to Highway 61 in Maplewood.
That temporary closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday.
MnDOT says an alternate route using I-35W, I-694 and Highway 61 will be available.
An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.