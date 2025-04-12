Teenager run over by car in Sauk Rapids during ‘Nerf Wars’

A teenager was injured after being run over by a car in Sauk Rapids during ‘Nerf Wars.’

On Saturday, just before 3 p.m., police were called to a crash between a pedestrian and vehicle near South Side Park in Sauk Rapids.

Police said that high school-aged kids were taking part in ‘Nerf Wars’ when a 16-year-old boy who was hiding on the ground was accidentally run over in a vehicle by his friend.

The 16-year-old was brought to the hospital, where he reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

Sauk Rapids police would like to remind people of the dangers that could occur during the ‘Nerf Wars,’ and ask that parents encourage their children to stop taking part in the activity.

