Teen to be sentenced Wednesday for murder of St. Paul father

On Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old boy will learn his future after pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year in the shooting of 44-year-old Michael Brasel.

Brasel was shot and killed in May while trying to stop an attempted carjacking outside his home.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in August, Kle Swee entered a guilty plea to the murder charge, and the court scheduled his sentencing hearing to begin at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors will be asking for the maximum sentence, while Swee’s attorneys argue he should serve less time, saying what happened was an act of self-defense.

Back in May, Michael Brasel’s wife found him shot outside their St. Paul home on the morning of May 6. A criminal complaint stated Klee and his friend, Ta Mla, were rummaging through Brasel’s wife’s car when Brasel surprised the duo and grabbed Mla.

Mla told police he saw Swee point a gun at Brasel and shoot the father of two.

Swee’s attorneys say he fired those shots to protect his friend, which is why they’re asking for that lower sentence of 15 years.

The state is pushing for a more than 25-year sentence, which is the maximum allowed under the terms of a plea agreement.

The Ramsey County Attorney previously said, “This senseless act of gun violence tore apart a family as well as their community.”

St. Paul police also chimed in on the crime.

“Our gun violence is bad, we need to fix that, but I can tell you if you commit gun violence in this city, we are coming and we are going to find you,” said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry.

Meanwhile, records show Mla’s next court appearance is a scheduling conference on Nov. 2. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in June, Mla has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Brasel’s death.

