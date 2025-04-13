Teen run-over during ‘Nerf Wars’ expected to recover; officials warn against game 10 years after 2 teens killed

A 16-year-old boy run over by a car in Sauk Rapids on Saturday is expected to make a full recovery, police said in an update on Sunday.

According to a preliminary report from Police Chief Perry Beise, officers were called to a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle near South Side Park just before 3 p.m.

A group of high schoolers was playing a game of “Nerf Wars,” which is popular among teenagers who battle with the foam dart guns, often for cash prizes.

Chief Beise said the 16-year-old was hiding on the ground next to a car when his friend accidentally drove the car over him.

In an interview on Sunday, Beise said the injured teen remained in the hospital.

“It’s possible he broke his arm and has some other injuries, but he’s expected to recover fully,” Beise said.

The chief said his staff has spoken with the family of another teen who is considered the game organizer, and they’re calling it quits.

He wasn’t sure how many kids were involved, “…but there’s several 1000s of dollars that have been collected that’s going to be returned.”

“We’ve had a number of complaints about this, and it’s always been concerning because they’re running between cars, getting up early in the morning and sneaking up on people’s houses and yards, and trying to be the last team standing,” Beise added. “Whatever it takes to win.”

City of Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier reposted the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS report on Saturday on the social media site “X” with the caption “Don’t do this. This year has been ten years since two Lakeville students were killed playing Nerf Wars.”

Jake Flynn, 17, and Johnny Price, 18, were killed in a rollover crash that happened during a “Nerf Wars” game in December 2015.

“In particular, you know, ‘Nerf Wars,’ using cars is totally dangerous,” Mayor Hellier said in a Sunday interview.

“If you can play in someone’s backyards or playing fields, I get that. But you know, we’ve seen the worst that can happen, you know, when, when cars are involved.”

Police have been sounding the same alarm for at least a decade. Months after the deadly Lakeville crash, a crash following another “Nerf Wars” game in New Hope sent two people to the hospital.

At the time, a New Hope officer said it was “really amazing no one was killed.”

“I’d hate to have another community go through what we did 10 years ago just, you know, to learn that lesson… There’s no coming back from that,” Hellier said.

“Whatever the prize money is — or the pride, it’s not worth it. It’s just not worth it.”

In the initial Saturday report, Beise said police “…were concerned about injuries and accidents that have and could occur during these nerf wars” and advised parents to encourage kids “…to cease and desist, before there is a fatality.”

“Some of the activities in the nerf wars could be considered at minimum a crime of disorderly conduct,” he wrote.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office sent out a similar public service announcement late last week, also warning players, “Do not trespass…” and “Use water and Nerf guns that are brightly colored and can be clearly identified as toys. Hiding in dark places and carrying anything that could be mistaken for a firearm is not advisable.”