Teen killed, 3 other teens injured in Scott County rollover crash

Authorities say a 16-year-old Jordan boy is dead and three other teenagers are recovering from injuries following a rollover crash early Thursday night in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 18000 block of Valley View Drive in Sand Creek Township at around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a crash involving one vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver of a southbound Jeep Wrangler had lost control on a gravel part of the road after trying to navigate a curve. The vehicle then left the road, hit a power pole cable and rolled to its side, according to an initial report from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the teen who died wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, three other Jordan teens — a 16-year-old girl, as well as two boys who are 16 and 17 years old — were belted. The 17-year-old boy was identified as the driver.

The names of the four teens haven’t been released at this time. The boy who died is expected to be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, which is still being investigated. Authorities say the Scott County Attorney’s Office will receive the case to review charges after the sheriff’s office finishes its investigation.

Sheriff Luke Hennen issued the following statement Friday regarding the crash: