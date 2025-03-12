Teen charged in string of sexual assaults on St. Louis Park trail

An 18-year-old Hopkins man has been charged in connection with a string of sexual assaults in St. Louis Park last year.

Jeremiah Sirellis Rice was charged Wednesday with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fifth-degree assault, according to court documents.

On Nov. 12, 2024, St. Louis Park law enforcement responded to three separate reports of an assault on Cedar Lake Trail between Highway 100 and Cedar Lake Parkway.

A criminal complaint states that one of the victims told police she saw Rice almost every day on her runs, and he was usually sitting on a bench under the footbridge. On Nov. 12, during her run, Rice allegedly ran up to her, grabbed her and groped her before she ran away.

Another victim reported being assaulted the same day. In the complaint, the victim states Rice came up behind her, grabbed her and assaulted her for about 10 seconds before she screamed and ran away.

A third victim reported that she was running on Cedar Lake Trail on Nov. 12 when Rice came up behind her and “bear-hugged” her, grabbing her arms from behind. The complaint says the victim pulled away, but Rice hit her on the head.

Court documents added that police had taken reports of similar assaults in the area between Oct. 9 and 10, in which the suspect matched Rice’s description.

On March 10, one of the victims was running on Cedar Lake Trail again when she saw Rice riding an electric scooter, according to the complaint. She called law enforcement and Rice was arrested.

While speaking to law enforcement, Rice admitted to assaulting one of the victims, adding that he was “excited to hit [the] victim … and then get away.”

Rice was in court on Wednesday for a first appearance. He is due back in court on May 8 for an omnibus hearing.