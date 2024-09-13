Teen charged in fatal shooting outside St. Paul tobacco shop

A teen who allegedly shot and killed a man Tuesday outside a St. Paul tobacco shop is now criminally charged.

A juvenile petition filed Friday in Ramsey County shows Knyaw Taw, 16, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Davion Brown.

Prosecutors allege Taw pulled up to Maryland Tobacco on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue East just before 12:30 p.m. and started talking with Brown and another person outside. One witness told police it sounded like the shooter was arguing with the victim about a woman before firing several rounds.

Surveillance footage captured the gunman running away before getting on his bike and leaving the scene. Police later found Taw in a neighborhood northeast of the tobacco store. He ran when an officer approached him but he was arrested a couple of blocks away after a short pursuit.

Officers found a 9 mm handgun in a backyard along the chase route. A test fire of the weapon produced a cartridge casing that matched with evidence collected outside Maryland Tobacco.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for Taw to be certified as an adult.