Teen certified as an adult in Nudieland shooting pleads guilty, will serve over 23 years

A teen who was certified as an adult in the 2023 shooting at Nudieland pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Dominic Burris, 18, entered guilty pleas to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree assault. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, he will serve over 23 years (278 months) in prison.

Burris was also initially charged with five counts of second-degree assault.

35-year-old August Golden was killed in the shooting, which happened at the pop-up Nudieland concert on Aug. 11, 2023, and six others were hurt.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to the shooting in the backyard of a home on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South on Aug. 11, 2023. The shooting had occurred as a local band was finishing a concert of 30-50 people.

The shooters were identified as Burris and Cyrell Ernest Boyd, court documents state.

Seven people had been shot:

Golden had been shot in the back and died at the scene.

A man was shot in the thigh.

A man was shot in the shin.

A woman was shot in the thigh.

A man was shot in the leg.

A man was shot in the torso and needed to have a kidney removed. Several other organs were injured by the bullet.

A man was grazed on his face.

Two witnesses said they were at the concert when two people they didn’t know, identified as Burris and Boyd, approached them. The two started flirting with one of the women and made insensitive comments when she declined their advances, court documents state.

She said the interaction was “hostile” and that after she commented on the fact they had guns, one of them said, “We’re not going to use the gun or anything, but if need be, we will.”

Witnesses told investigators that Burris and Boyd made derogatory comments about the sexual orientations of people at the concert.

The witness said that around 30 seconds after she saw the two leave, she heard gunshots.

Nine discarded cartridge casings were recovered north of the scene — investigators say they were shot from two separate firearms.

Boyd entered a plea agreement in November. In exchange for testifying against Burris, he will be committed to a juvenile correctional facility, get intensive treatment, and then be put on probation until he’s 26.

Prosecutors say Burris is suspected to be the main perpetrator in the shooting.