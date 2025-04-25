Teacher at Oakdale middle school charged with sexually abusing minor

A teacher at an Oakdale middle school is on administrative leave after he was arrested on allegations that he sexually abused a child over the course of several years.

Ho Tu Duong, 46, of Maple Grove, faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Hennepin County.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained a letter sent to families of Skyview Middle School that says Duong, a math teacher, has been placed on leave and is restricted from setting foot on school property or contacting any students.

Independent School District 622 Superintendent Christine Tucci Osorio said in the letter that the alleged victim has no known ties to the school district.

A criminal complaint alleges Duong abused the child from 2019-22 at the victim’s home. St. Anthony police began investigating the case in February after the child disclosed the assaults to her mother.

Jail records show Duong is currently in custody on $100,000 bail with conditions or $200,000 bail without conditions.