Taxpayers in Town of Hudson questioning $104K salary for part-time clerk

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to get more clarity on the six-figure salary of a part-time town clerk in western Wisconsin.

KSTP reported Thursday that the clerk for the Town of Hudson works three days per week and is making $104,000 per year, according to a wage study compiled by the new town chairman.

The analysis shows the rate of almost $84 per hour is more than double what clerks make in comparable townships and nearly the same hourly wage as the governor of Wisconsin.

(Note: the Town of Hudson is different than the City of Hudson. The Town of Hudson has a population of about 8,000, while the city’s population is about double that.)

Taxpayers are now wondering why the pay is so high for this position and when that increase went into effect.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS submitted records requests for salary information of town staff, but the town hall is not open on Thursdays or Fridays to process those requests.

Our team then looked through the minutes of town board meetings from the last few years, which are publicly available online.

The minutes show the current clerk left her position but returned in 2022 and received a new contract.

However, KSTP could not find more detailed descriptions of the discussion surrounding pay for the town clerk in the minutes.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to town supervisors to get a better understanding of what may have led to a pay increase and received this response:

“I am sorry to say that this item is on a future agenda and therefore discussion in a public forum is a violation of Wisconsin Open Meeting law. I will only comment to say that the Town Board has not authorized any person to conduct a wage study nor has the Town Board accepted as accurate any recent wage study being circulated by any independent board member.”



KSTP also reached out to the current clerk in person, by phone and via email but has yet to hear back.