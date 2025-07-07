Taste of Minnesota bringing thousands to Minneapolis, boosting downtown economy

The Taste of Minnesota brought tens of thousands to Minneapolis this weekend, playing a key role in the efforts to revitalize the downtown corridor.



Mayor Jacob Frey has described the event as a force for economic recovery.



In the past two years, Mayor Frey said it has been a critical catalyst for rebuilding the downtown economy, boosting tourism, foot traffic, and community sales.

With big-name artists performing all weekend, organizers are expecting about 100,000 Minnesotans on Sunday alone.