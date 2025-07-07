Taste of Minnesota bringing thousands to Minneapolis, boosting downtown economy

Brittney Ermon KSTP

Taste of MN fueling downtown economy

The Taste of Minnesota brought tens of thousands to Minneapolis this weekend, playing a key role in the efforts to revitalize the downtown corridor.

Mayor Jacob Frey has described the event as a force for economic recovery.

In the past two years, Mayor Frey said it has been a critical catalyst for rebuilding the downtown economy, boosting tourism, foot traffic, and community sales. 

With big-name artists performing all weekend, organizers are expecting about 100,000 Minnesotans on Sunday alone.